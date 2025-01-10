Top 5 ABRN Stories of the Week: From Rebuild Programs to ADAS Calibrations

Here are the top five ABRN stories from the past week.

5. DeVilbiss Parent Company Rebrands to Familiar Name Binks

The company says the change, from Carlisle Fluid Technologies, reflects its growth, vision, and commitment to customer success. Learn more about the rebranding here.

4. New York Auto Body Students Benefit from the Wreck Rebuild Program

Students in the autobody repair major enhance their skills sets by fixing wrecked vehicles and gaining insight into what it is like to work inside a collision shop. Learn more about the program here.

3. Mike Anderson and Others Return for NORTHEAST

Mike Anderson will team up with Craig Stevens of CCC Intelligent Solutions to offer an exclusive workshop to kick off the NORTHEAST weekend. Learn more here.

2. Abra Elk River Restores 1977 Mercury Comet for Cancer Fighter

Tim McDonald, who is battling cancer, had always dreamed of bringing his cherished Mercury Comet back to life. Check out this ride right here.