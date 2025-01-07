Mike Anderson and Others Return for NORTHEAST

Details are beginning to roll in for NORTHEAST 2025, happening March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, New Jersey, according to a news release.

Big news includes the return of Mike Anderson (Collision Advice), whose team will be back to kick off the educational component of NORTHEAST with another full-day workshop. Last year, Anderson wowed the NORTHEAST audience with two informative Collision Advice workshops focused on completing a 100-percent disassembly and offering an extraordinary customer service experience, respectively.

This year, Anderson will team up with Craig Stevens of CCC Intelligent Solutions to offer an exclusive, in-depth, one-day workshop to kick off the NORTHEAST weekend. “Unleashing the Full Power of CCC One” will be held on Friday, March 14 from 8am to 5pm featuring “all things related to CCC One, whether you are a CCC estimating customer or a body shop management customer.”

2025 marks the 48th year AASP/NJ will present this show, which is noted as the largest and fastest-growing event of its kind thanks to the innovations, products and equipment showcased on and off the show floor, as well its elite educational slate (sponsored once again by AirPro Diagnostics). Once again, the NORTHEAST educational offering will extend beyond the three-day weekend. Following in the success of last year’s pre-show workshop debut, Dave Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions) returns to offer another full day of education set for Thursday, March 13 at the MEC.

“My Elite team and I are very excited to be invited back to NORTHEAST,” Luehr said. “To me, it is one of the very top events in North America.”

Luehr intends to show audience members how to not only increase productivity and profit, but also how to reduce stress with his “Fundamentals of Operational Success” workshop. Most body shop chaos is avoidable by consistently doing the basics well. Luehr and his team have studied the effects of a few high-leverage actions that eliminate most of the stressors. “In other words, if you do these few things, you work less and accomplish more!” according to Luehr.

Stay tuned for more details on these workshops and other offerings from Anderson, Luehr and others during the course of the NORTHEAST weekend by visiting aaspnjnortheast.com. Be sure to look for more details about NORTHEAST 2025 via New Jersey Automotive available via grecopublishing.com.