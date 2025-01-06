New Kinetic Software Identifies When ADAS Modules Need Calibration

Kinetic has launched Kinetic ID, an AI-powered tool for repair shops that instantly identifies when a vehicle’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) need to be calibrated following a collision, according to a news release.

Kinetic ID, already used by certified technicians at Kinetic’s network of Hubs across the U.S., aims to improve vehicle safety while streamlining administration and reducing operational complexity for independent shops and mechanics. The tool is free for up to 3,000 VINs per year for collision repair shops, dealerships, and calibration service providers, who can sign up on the Kinetic ID website.

“Kinetic is on a mission to transform the automotive aftermarket by using advanced technology to increase safety, efficiency, and accuracy,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and co-founder of Kinetic. “Our Kinetic ID software simplifies the user experience for collision repair professionals by delivering real-time ADAS insights based on comprehensive data gathered from trusted industry resources and our skilled technicians at Kinetic Hubs.”

When a car is in a collision, highly sensitive ADAS often need to be repaired or recalibrated. Traditional diagnostic tools may not alert technicians that additional service is needed if the systems are still technically functioning, even if improperly. Kinetic ID addresses this challenge by evaluating repair estimates and identifying necessary ADAS calibrations and safety system operations to restore vehicles to factory-level safety and precision standards.

“Kinetic ID helps us identify required calibrations to ensure vehicles are returned to customers with safety systems restored to OEM specifications,” said Chris Hudson, director of collision at Young Automotive Group. “The software enables our team to quickly identify and include necessary documentation in the initial estimate, streamlining communication with our partners and customers. Additionally, Kinetic ID integrates seamlessly with our production management system, automatically flagging vehicles that require calibrations.”

Nearly all modern vehicles are manufactured with two or more advanced digital systems that require precision calibration. A major industry study covering nine auto manufacturers that account for roughly 80% of the U.S. market found that, as of the 2023 model year, 94% of vehicles were equipped with forward collision warning and automatic braking systems. The study also found that 10 other common ADAS modules were present in more than 50% of vehicles on the market.

Designed to be user-friendly, Kinetic ID features simple drag-and-drop functionality, clear file organization, and easy access to report histories. Shops can also integrate the solution via the CCC Secure Share platform today, with Mitchell and Audatex integrations planned for the coming months. Kinetic ID includes links to OEM position statements, scan requirements, safety standards, and more for quick reference.

The solution combines the latest data from ALLDATA, I-CAR, OEMs, and the tens of thousands of calibrations performed to date at Kinetic Hubs across the U.S. to ensure accuracy across makes and models, down to individual VINs. Kinetic operates a growing network of Kinetic Hubs, including locations in Las Vegas, the Greater Salt Lake City area, and in Orange County, San Bernardino, and Lake Elsinore in California. The company is continuing its rapid nationwide expansion to meet the growing demand for fast and accurate programming and calibration of vehicles powered by advanced digital systems.