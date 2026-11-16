Nominations Open WIN's Founding Mothers Award

Nominations are for the Second Annual 2027 Founding Mothers Award, as announced, according to a news release. This honor was by the Women's Industry Network to celebrate the six ‘founding mothers’ of WIN, and the organization’s creation and true mission within the collision repair industry.

Created and presented by WIN’s Founding Mothers — Frederica Carter, Geri Kottschade, Gigi Walker, Patricia Serratore, Kathy Mello, and Marcy Tieger — the award celebrates women making their mark in their shops and communities while advancing the WIN mission of supporting and connecting women in collision repair.

“When WIN was created, they had a goal in mind of creating a safe space where shop females were welcomed, giving shops a voice and to show shops can be leaders in the collision repair industry’s organizations,” says Laura Kottschade, WIN Chair. “Key considerations for this still new, prestigious award include excellence in their craft, as well as mentoring others to success in repair excellence. The Founding Mothers Award is open to all women and annually recognizes an individual that is ‘intently involved with the true craft of collision repair, as their skills need to be still active on the shop floor – either as a hands-on refinish technician and/or painter.’”

The Founding Mothers Award honors women who are active as technicians or painters on the shop floor, and demonstrate passion, perseverance, and purpose. Haylie Colby, a painter with Nuss Collision Center in East Bethel, Minnesota, became the first recipient of WIN’s inaugural Founding Mothers Award, and was presented the honor at WIN’s annual conference in May. Colby is an emerging talent in the collision repair industry and has quickly established herself as a painter at Nuss Collision Center in just three years. What began as a part-time opportunity evolved into a full-time career, where she demonstrated skill, attention to detail, and a strong commitment to quality.