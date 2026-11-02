WIN 2027 Most Influential Women Award Nominations Open Nov. 2

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will open nominations for its 2027 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards on Monday, Nov. 2, according to a news release.

The announcement will be celebrated live at the annual WIN SEMA Meet Up at 5 p.m., Nov. 3, at the Las Vegas Benihana Westgate Hotel. All are welcome to attend and the event is free. Those who wish to attend the event can RSVP here.

WIN’s MIW recipients recognize career achievements and industry influence, and nominations are open to women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S and Canada. The upcoming class of 2027 MIW award recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Conference May 3-4, 2027, in Portland, Oregon, at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront.

“Our industry thrives because of the women who go above and beyond, not only in their daily operations but in the way they nurture those around them and champion progress,” says Jenny Anderson, WIN Chair of the MIW Awards Committee. “Nominations for our 2027 Most Influential Women award provides a vital opportunity to celebrate excellence across every facet of collision repair — from the shop floor to the executive office. By honoring these women, we are not only recognizing their impact but ensuring a vibrant, inclusive future for all who choose to pursue a career in this field.”

Award recipients are selected based on established criteria, including industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship, and community service. Nominees are reviewed and interviewed by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, past MIW recipients, and WIN members who do not currently serve in leadership capacities.

Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized over 135 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. WIN acquired stewardship of the MIW program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

In 2026 WIN honored these leading women in the collision repair industry with the MIW award:

Angie Babin, vice president, OEM Partnerships & Strategy, Caliber Collision

Brandi Brydges, director of operations, ACX (AutoCanada Collision Centres)

Jeanne Esquivel, North American business development and customer delivery technology leader, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise Mobility

Kena Dacus, shop owner, Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair

For more information about the MIW Award, click here. Official applications for the prestigious award are available online here, and will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 5, 2027.