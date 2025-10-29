Women’s Industry Network Opens Most Influential Women Nominations

Nominations for the Women’s Industry Network Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open Monday, Nov. 3, according to a news release. Nominations will be open through Jan. 5, 2026.

Nominations that recognize career achievements and industry influence are open to women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada. Award recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Conference May 4-6, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa.

“The Most Influential Women award exists to recognize women for their guidance, leadership, and industry commitment,” said Jenny Anderson, WIN Chair of the MIW Awards Committee. “The award focuses on four areas: their professional accomplishments; mentoring and support for others in the collision repair industry; their lasting influence in the profession; and going beyond the requirements of their professional lives to give back to their communities.”

Nominees are reviewed and interviewed by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, past MIW recipients, and WIN members who do not currently serve in leadership capacities. Award recipients are selected based on established criteria, including industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship, and community service.

“If you are a fan of a woman who excels in the areas mentioned, please go to our website to share her accomplishments with our dedicated team so she can be considered for this esteemed recognition,” Anderson said. “The MIW nomination process is a great way to recognize deserving women and to let them know they are making a difference.”