Women’s Industry Network to Hold First Virtual Conference October 9-10

The Women’s Industry Network will conduct its first-ever Virtual Conference from October 9-10, extending the accessibility and education of the conference to attendees wherever they are located.

Following the immense success of its recent “Create Your Own Magic” Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, the virtual conference continues the momentum with the theme “The Magic Continues.” The two half-day event will bring together women and allies from every corner of the collision repair industry — from shop floors to C-suites — for an interactive experience centered around innovation, leadership, continuing education, and community.

“Designed to continue the magic of our flagship event, the WIN Virtual Conference promises dynamic keynotes, cutting-edge breakout sessions, and thought-provoking panels from some of the industry’s most respected voices,” said Leila Hobart, WIN Virtual Conference chair. “Whether you attended this year’s in-person conference, or weren’t able to make it to Orlando, the WIN Virtual Conference has something for everyone that will allow attendees to walk away with actionable insights to accelerate their careers and their companies.”

The virtual event will be held in two 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT, each with keynote presentations and virtual-attendee choices of multiple breakout sessions that are most pertinent to their career learning path:

Day One – “The Magic of Innovation”

Discover how digital transformation, automation, and tech-forward thinking are reshaping collision repair and beyond.

Day Two – “Turning Innovation into Impact”

Explore how leadership, mentorship, and strategic action can convert great ideas into real-world career and business growth.

WIN Members registering by the September 1 early-bird deadline will receive a discounted rate of $110, with single-day passes available for $65. After that, the member cost increases to $125, with single day passes priced at $80. The early bird ticket rate for non-members is $135, with single day passes at $80. After September 1, non-member conference cost is $150, with single day passes at $95.

More details about speakers, breakouts, and the full conference curriculum will be announced soon. To register, click here.

More information about the virtual conference is available on the WIN website here.