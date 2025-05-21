3M Continues Yearly Support for CIF Annual Donor Program

3M continued its commitment to the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program brings needed recurring resources to the CIF, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events such as accidents, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, or wildfires.

For more than two decades, the CIF assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster thanks to the generous support of corporations and individuals. The CIF is grateful for 3M’s support and its contribution will enable CIF to continue its work for disaster relief assistance to Collision Repair Professionals.

“We are honored to support this amazing organization as an Urgent Care contributor,” said Dave Wilk, 3M Automotive Aftermarket vice president. “We recognize the value CIF brings to the industry for those in need and are thankful for their continued efforts.”

The program has five tiers of support:

First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000

Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000

Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$4,999

Primary Care: $500-$999

First Aid: $50-$499

For more information about the tax-deductible donations for the program or to donate, click here