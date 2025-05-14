Inaugural Music City Collision Conference Looking for Speakers

The Tennessee Collision Repairers Association will host its inaugural Music City Collision Conference from September 26–27, at the Southwest Conference Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and seeks several more dynamic speakers to round out the agenda.

The Top Golf Fundraiser kicks off the event on September 25. This event is not just a fun networking opportunity — it’s a chance to support the future of the collision repair industry. The conference will also feature a dynamic trade show floor with leading vendors from across the industry and educational sessions led by some of the most respected voices in collision repair.

“This is more than a trade show,” said Steve Fishe, president of Tennessee Collision Repairers Association and owner of Plan B Autobody. “The Music City Collision Conference is about raising the bar for shop owners, technicians, and managers across the region. It’s time for our state to have a platform that brings the best of the industry directly to our local businesses.”

The conference features cutting-edge training and keynote sessions, live demonstrations on the show floor, etworking opportunities with peers and industry influencers, a wide range of exhibitors showcasing the latest tools, technologies, and services.

Confirmed speakers include:

Mike Anderson, Collision Advice

Mark Olson, Veco Experts

Dave Luehr, Elite Body Shop Solution

Join this powerhouse lineup and help shape the future of the collision repair industry. The association is looking for speakers who can deliver sessions on:

ADAS calibration and OEM repair procedures

Shop management and operational efficiency

Leadership and team development

Insurance relations and customer service

Emerging technologies and equipment trends

Interested speakers must submit their session proposal and speaker bio by June 1. For more information or to submit an entry, visit the conference website here or contact Executive Director Josh Kent.

All proceeds after expenses will go directly to two critical initiatives:

Helping students and instructors in Tennessee attend SkillsUSA Nationals by covering travel expenses where needed.

Providing advanced training for instructors to elevate their skills and improve their collision repair programs.

Registration opens soon. Visit the TCRA website here for updates, vendor inquiries, and attendee registration information.