Fix Network Logo Prominently Displayed on Special F1 Livery
As the 2025 Formula 1 season charges ahead, Fix Network celebrated its ongoing partnership with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber following the highly anticipated Miami Grand Prix from May 2-4.
It was one of the year's most competitive weekends, with limited practice time and immediate qualifying action demanding precision and preparation during the sprint race weekend. This year’s event also included an exciting twist: the team experienced drivable Lego big build cars during the drivers’ parade, showcasing a unique and engaging experience for fans.
Through the first half of the season, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber continues to show grit and progress. Drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto are securing valuable points and advancing the development of the C45. The team’s relentless pursuit mirrors Fix Network’s own commitment to integrity, innovation, and raising industry standards.
Miami also debuted a special livery on the C45, a striking design that embodies creativity, energy, and forward-thinking. The Fix Network logo prominently featured on multiple areas of the C45, including the halo, the nose, and inner rear wing endplates.
“The Miami Grand Prix is all about energy, innovation, and standing out — and that's exactly what the team managed to represent through this new livery,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “The partnership with the team, especially in such a key event, is a powerful platform to showcase Fix Network’s bold approach to growth, our dedication to pushing boundaries, and our commitment to being a global leader in automotive services.”
Now in the second year of the partnership, Fix Network continues to use its global presence to strengthen connections in new and existing markets. United by shared values, the collaboration reinforces Fix Network’s commitment to building a legacy of excellence in the automotive aftermarket industry and beyond.