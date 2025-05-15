I-CAR Wins Six 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communication Awards
I-CAR won six awards at the Auto Care Association’s 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communication Awards.
The awards recognize companies and agencies that run outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations campaigns in the automotive aftermarket throughout the past year, according to a news release.
The marketing and communications awards cover a range of business-to-consumer and business-to-business categories. The award ceremony took place in front of nearly 1,000 attendees during the association’s Auto Care Connect event in Phoenix.
I-CAR won four 2025 Business-to-Business Awards, including:
- Best Ad Campaign
- Best Campaign Embracing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
- Best Trade Show Booth
- Best Training Communications
It won two 2025 Business-to-Consumer Awards including:
- Best Campaign Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Best Website Design
The 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communications Awards raised over $17,000 for industry scholarships thanks to the award submissions. The Auto Care Marketing and Communications Awards are formerly known as the “Women in Auto Care Automotive Communications Awards.”
For more information, including a full list of all award winners, visit the awards website here.