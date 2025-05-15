I-CAR Wins Six 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communication Awards

I-CAR won six awards at the Auto Care Association’s 2025 Auto Care Marketing and Communication Awards.

The awards recognize companies and agencies that run outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations campaigns in the automotive aftermarket throughout the past year, according to a news release.

The marketing and communications awards cover a range of business-to-consumer and business-to-business categories. The award ceremony took place in front of nearly 1,000 attendees during the association’s Auto Care Connect event in Phoenix.