Telwin SpA Appoints Timothy Morgan to Lead North American Operations

“At a time when uncertainty and tariffs are holding many back, Telwin is choosing to move forward," said Stefano Spillere, general manager of Telwin SpA. “We believe in long-term vision over short-term fear, and we’re investing in people, in innovation, and in the future of industry on this side of the Atlantic.”

Morgan expressed his enthusiasm for the new role and was drawn to the oppurtunity by Telwin's constant development of new and upgraded welding, charging, and body shop related equipment.

“While searching for a new challenge, Telwin’s 63-year legacy in the industry, family ownership with third-generation management, and commitment to real innovation — through constant development of new and upgraded welding, charging, and body shop-related equipment — caught my attention,” he said. “The organization’s manufacturing capabilities, branding, marketing, and robust supply chain position Telwin’s offerings in the North American market [are] top-tier. I’m excited to be part of it.”