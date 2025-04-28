    Telwin SpA Appoints Timothy Morgan to Lead North American Operations

    April 28, 2025
    Morgan brings four decades of experience to Telwin’s production of welding machines, plasma cutting systems, battery chargers, and starters for professional and DIY sectors.
    Telwin SpA
    Telwin SpA appointed Timothy Morgan to a key leadership role in its North American operations. 

    With more than 40 years of experience in the body shop sector and a history of leadership positions across the industry, Tim's deep market knowledge and hands-on approach will be instrumental in strengthening Telwin's presence in the U.S. and Canada.

    Telwin SpA
    Timothy Morgan will be the Lead North American Operations for Telwin SpA.
    “At a time when uncertainty and tariffs are holding many back, Telwin is choosing to move forward," said Stefano Spillere, general manager of Telwin SpA. “We believe in long-term vision over short-term fear, and we’re investing in people, in innovation, and in the future of industry on this side of the Atlantic.” 

    Morgan expressed his enthusiasm for the new role and was drawn to the oppurtunity by Telwin's constant development of new and upgraded welding, charging, and body shop related equipment.

    “While searching for a new challenge, Telwin’s 63-year legacy in the industry, family ownership with third-generation management, and commitment to real innovation — through constant development of new and upgraded welding, charging, and body shop-related equipment — caught my attention,” he said. “The organization’s manufacturing capabilities, branding, marketing, and robust supply chain position Telwin’s offerings in the North American market [are] top-tier. I’m excited to be part of it.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

