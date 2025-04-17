April 22 Webinar: Best Practices for HVAC Systems

Today’s vehicles rely on the HVAC system for passenger comfort and keeping the high voltage systems cool.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting the free webinar “HVAC Best Practices” at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 22.

Automotive HVAC systems continue to become more efficient and complex to meet stringent corporate average fuel economy standards for fuel economy. As refrigerant charges get smaller, the room for error becomes near zero.

Ryan Kooiman, director of training at Standard Motor Products, will help participants understand best practices and explain why you must replace or flush every inch of the refrigerant path after a compressor failure.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register, as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.