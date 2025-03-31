AASP/NJ NORTHEAST 2025 Celebrates Successful Show

Thousands of automotive and collision repair professionals connected at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show March 14-16 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The Meadowlands Exposition Center was packed with attendees all weekend, according to a press release. Show goers saw industry innovations, learned from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable minds, competed for prizes in the Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition, and connected with other industry professionals.

“The enthusiasm for this year’s show was just immeasurable,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “NORTHEAST 2025 marked the 48th year that AASP/NJ has put on our flagship event, and it’s amazing to see it grow more and more year after year. Next to SEMA, it is the second largest trade show of its kind. Automotive and collision repair professionals from all over know this is the place to be every March to experience everything they can in order to stay current on fixing tomorrow’s vehicles.”

For many attendees and sponsors, the show is one of the top highlights each year in the industry.

“We love to support AASP/NJ’s show. We have a strong hold over New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” said Rob Snyder of Matthew’s Auto Supplies, a Gold Show sponsor. “We love coming here to share our knowledge on things that we like to bring to the shops from our consulting side and then obviously new equipment, paint, material products and all the services we provide to all our shops.”

“It’s really the best bang for the buck of all the trade shows,” said Brian Evces of returning education sponsor AirPro Diagnostics. “NORTHEAST is one of our favorite shows. The turnout is always really good. It’s really a buyer’s crowd as you get a lot of people who are the decision makers looking to add certain equipment to their shops or business. We love being here to support the show and its educational component.”

Planning is underway for NORTHEAST 2026, which is set for March 20-22, 2026, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Details will be available at the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST website here.