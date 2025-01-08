DeVilbiss Parent Company Rebrands to Familiar Name Binks

Carlisle, the DeVilbiss parent company, application, and curing of sprayed and dispensed materials, announced its official rebrand to Binks, marking a new chapter in the company’s long history.

"The rebrand aligns with the company’s vision for the future and its continued commitment to innovation in the service of reliable advancements in consistency, efficiency, and sustainability for customers around the globe," according to a news release.

The company chose to elevate a sub-brand to the level of a parent brand that has long-standing success as a strong, recognizable brand in the marketplace, reflecting the company’s ongoing innovation, cutting-edge technology, and ability to meet the challenges of modern industries.

The rebrand brings with it a new logo, updated branding materials, and a fresh website will follow, designed to improve user experience and reflect Binks’ innovative mindset.

Binks will continue to provide its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, including pumps, valves, spray guns, filtration, and automation systems, all designed with a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and reliability. Along with the rebranding, Binks is poised to unveil new product innovations and initiatives in the coming months.

“Our new name, Binks, pays homage to our roots while reflecting the exciting future that lies ahead,” said Fred Sutter, CEO of Binks. “This rebrand is an exciting milestone for our company. It represents the strength of our heritage, the innovation at the heart of our culture, and our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers’ success with industry-leading solutions. We are confident that the Binks name will resonate with our customers and partners, both old and new, as we continue to evolve and grow.”