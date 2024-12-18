Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Marks 250th Location

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) announced the acquisition of Cliff’s Hi-Tech Body Shop in Essex, Maryland, marking a significant milestone as the company reaches its 250th location, according to a news release.

Alongside this landmark acquisition, JHCC is expanding its footprint with the opening of two new greenfield locations in Georgia, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible collision repair services across the U.S.

“Reaching 250 locations is a tremendous achievement, one that underscores the strength of our team and the effectiveness of our strategic growth initiatives,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “We exceeded our growth goals for 2024, thanks in part to our targeted acquisitions and expansion into high-demand markets. Looking ahead to 2025, we are poised to accelerate our growth by identifying and acquiring high-value locations that further strengthen our market position and customer service capabilities.”

Cameron Dickson, chief operating officer of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, highlighted the strategic value of the Essex acquisition: “Cliff’s Hi-Tech Body Shop is an exceptional addition to our network. This facility has been a cornerstone of quality collision repair in the Baltimore area for nearly four decades, and it’s clear that their team shares our passion for customer service and craftsmanship. We are excited to integrate Cliff’s Hi-Tech as our 250th location and look forward to offering the same exceptional service our customers expect from all our locations.”

In addition to the Essex acquisition, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center is accelerating its growth with the opening of two new greenfield locations in Georgia—Columbus and Pooler. These new stores, which will be the 15th and 16th locations in Georgia, underscore JHCC’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in high-growth markets across the state.

Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, emphasized the importance of a smooth integration: “Integrating the talented team from Essex is a top priority, and we are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible as we welcome them into the JHCC family.” She added, “At the same time, we are focused on staffing our new greenfield locations in Columbus and Pooler. These stores are set to serve fast-growing communities, and we’re dedicated to recruiting local talent to meet the increasing demand for high-quality collision repair services. As we continue to scale, investing in our teams remains central to our long-term strategy.”