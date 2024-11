SEMA 2024 New Product Award Winners Announced

SEMA announced its Best New Products Award winners during the first full day of the 2024 SEMA Show. These awards are given to the products deemed most innovative and cutting-edge that will be consumable in 2025.

This year, more than 1,600 products were entered into the 18 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Award. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.

The winners are:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product

Winner: Revv ADAS Plus (Revv ADAS)

Runner-up: Revv ADAS Mechanical (Revv ADAS)

Runner-up: Solar Wireless Driving Assistant (Vision Automobile Electronics Industrial)

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: I-CAR Academy (I-CAR)

Runner-up: SagolaSPRAY (Sagola by Elcometer)

Runner-up: RTS App (I-CAR)

Electric Vehicle Product

Winner: Formosa VCU (Formosa EV)

Runner-up: Venom EV Conversion Kit (Scorpion EV)

Runner-up: Plug-N-Play Digital Sound Processor Solution for Tesla Model Vehicles (Metra Electronics)

Engineered New Product

Winner: Velocity Commander Cruise Control (Dakota Digital)

Runner-up: E-LINK Electronic Sway Bar Links (Suspension Direct Inc.)

Runner-up: GM LT Engine Air to Water Intercooler Integrated Intake Manifold (ProCharger Superchargers)

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: CURT Helux 5th Wheel Pin Box (Lippert Curt Luverne Aries Ranch Hand UWS)

Runner-up: Boundry TrailBreaker Truck Bed Rack System (Boundry)

Runner-up: Arma-Lock (Arma-Lock)

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: Dodge Durango Dual Stripes Shift Knob and Automatic Dial Selector Shift Knob Adapter Set (Speed Dawg Shift Knobs)

Runner-up: GRFX-3100 Universal Competition Gauge System (Dakota Digital)

Runner-up: WOLFBOX X5 3-Channel Dash Cam (TANLINK TECH)

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: USA-850 (Custom Autosound Manufacturing)

Runner-up: Tire & Vehicle Load Monitoring System (Cerebrum Intelligent Tire Technology)

Runner-up: Guardian 360 Digital Dash Cam (Auto Meter)

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: ZEON XD 14-S (Warn Industries)

Runner-up: Paper Towel Holder (SeaSucker)

Runner-up: Toyota Tacoma 05-24 Extreme Duty Tie Rod Assembly (Apex Chassis)

Packaging Design

Winner: Cobra TrailBlazer 500 GMRS Two-Way Radio (Cedar Electronics)

Runner-up: Professional Bi-Directional Diagnostic Scan Tool (GEARWRENCH)

Runner-up: UltraBright Switch - 9005 / 9006 (Type S)

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: JE Pistons - Patented Dual Gas Ports (Race Winning Brands)

Runne-up: Universal Pro-Fab Racing Steering Column (IDIDIT)

Runner-up: ORANGETOP H6 Lithium Auto Battery (OPTIMA Batteries)



Performance-Street Product

Winner: Forge Motorsport E-DV (Milltek)

Runner-up: Dinan S58 PCU (Holley Performance Brands)

Runner-up: 2020-2025 GM 3.0L Duramax LM2, LZ0 Crankcase Ventilation Oil/Water Separation Kit (Pacific Performance Engineering)

Powersports Product

Winner: MLX-5000 Universal Motorcycle Gauge System (Dakota Digital)

Runner-up: Front NDPR Brake Kit for Polaris Pro R (Wilwood Disc Brakes)

Runner-up: Caliber Rover 360 dollies (Caliber Inc.)

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: Bolt-In Under-Dash Hydraulic Clutch & Pedal System C1 Corvette (Malwood USA / Under Dash Hydraulics)

Runner-up: Tap Shift Switch Module – Part # TSSB0317 (Holley Performance Brands)

Runner-up: Gen 5 Magnum Builder Series Plenum Assortment Kit (Vintage Air Inc.)

Tire and Related Product

Winner: TrackAttack Pro (Hoosier Racing Tire)

Runner-up: Solus 4S HA32 (Kumho Tire USA)

Runner-up: JK Tyre #1 (JK Tyre)

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: GarageMax 3T Long Reach Electric Floor Jack (ROADTEK)

Runner-up: Slimline Billet Jack (Eddie Motorsports)

Runner-up: Hunter University (Hunter Engineering)

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: Gen 7 2017+ Ford Crew Cab, Short Bed Power Stroke Diesel XXL Fuel Tank (Titan Fuel Tanks)

Runner-up: Truck Bed Organization Kit (Tmat Products)

Runner-up: Manager Alpha (REDARC)

Wheel and Related Product