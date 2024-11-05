Snap-on TSS Product Innovations to Display at SEMA

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) will showcase its award-winning products and equipment at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, held November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to a news release.

The TSS booth (#32017) will feature the John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration solution, along with other John Bean equipment such as lifts, aligners, balancers, and tire changers. SEMA participants will have the opportunity to see these products in action and learn why Tru-Point recently earned a prestigious innovation award.

John Bean will also introduce the new V4400 Commander wheel aligner to the North American market, designed to enhance shop productivity and flexibility with its innovative features and user-centric design.

Hofmann service equipment, including alignment systems, tire changers, wheel balancers, TreadReader, and the 15K four-post alignment lift, will be highlighted. The 2400P Armored Series wheel balancer will also be featured.

Car-O-Liner will present advanced collision repair equipment, including bench racks, welders, measuring systems, riveting tools, and workstations. The BenchRack Versa, the latest in-ground innovation in collision repair technology, will be introduced.

Products from various TSS brands, such as Cartec (headlight tester), Challenger Lifts (lifts and mobile columns), Ecotechnics (air conditioning service products), and JOSAM (aligner and frame press), will also be showcased.

Mitchell 1 will display its award-winning software solutions, while Pro-Cut (brake lathes), Snap-on Diagnostics (scan tools), and Sun Collision (collision repair information) will have their products available for hands-on demonstrations.

A special heavy-duty section at the TSS booth will feature innovative HD products like mobile columns from Challenger Lifts, a Hofmann HD balancer and tire changer, JOSAM cam-aligner and frame press, an on-truck brake lathe from Pro-Cut, and information solutions from Mitchell 1.

The Snap-on Diagnostics APOLLO+ scan tool will also be showcased.

“As the leading global provider of innovative and efficient automotive repair solutions, we are excited to showcase the latest advancements from Snap-on TSS brands at SEMA,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment. “Our teams work closely with customers to ensure our products enhance their businesses. We invite all SEMA attendees to visit booth #32017 and experience these groundbreaking products in action.”