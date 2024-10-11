American Honda Recalls Approximately 1.7 M Vehicles to Repair Steering Gearboxes

Approximately 1.7 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. affected by a defective part in steering gearbox

Issue can cause increased steering effort and difficulty that can increase risk of a crash or injury

Free repair of steering gearboxes will be completed at authorized Honda and Acura dealerships

American Honda will voluntarily recall approximately 1.7 million 2022-2025 Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. for a free repair of a defective part in the steering gearbox that could result in an increased risk of a crash or injury.

An improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear. In addition, the worm gear spring preload was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between the components. Excessive friction between these components can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort and difficulty, or "sticky" steering.

Registered owners of all affected models will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer. The dealer will redistribute or add grease and replace the worm gear spring with an improved part.

American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification. Mailed notification to owners of vehicles will occur in November. Owners of these vehicles can also determine if their vehicles require repair by visiting www.recalls.honda.com, www.recalls.acura.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.

List of recalled U.S. models (confirm inclusion by checking specific VINs):

Acura Models

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

Honda Models

2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan

2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback

2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

2023-2025 Honda CR-V

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell

2023-2025 Honda HR-V