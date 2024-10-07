Asbury Automotive Wins Preliminary Injunction Against CDK Global

Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that a court order has directed CDK Global to provide data for four Asbury dealerships to Tekion Corp. as part of a pilot program initiated by Asbury.

The court’s order came after Asbury filed a lawsuit in the superior court of Gwinnett County, Georgia. CDK had previously refused to transfer the dealerships’ data to Tekion, which competes with CDK in providing dealership management system (DMS) services to automotive dealerships. DMS services are used by dealerships to manage their day-to-day business activities.

“We are pleased we can proceed with this pilot program despite the roadblocks raised by CDK,” said Barry Cohen, vice president and chief information officer at Asbury. “Our guests and team members are well served when we are free to test business products that make the car-buying and servicing experience better.”

Asbury noteably announced their direct impact by the cyber-attacks that targeted CDK systems in June.