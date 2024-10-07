  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Asbury Automotive Wins Preliminary Injunction Against CDK Global

    Oct. 7, 2024
    The court’s order came after Asbury filed a lawsuit in the superior court of Gwinnett County, Georgia.
    Asbury Automotive Group
    Asbury Automotive Group logo

    Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that a court order has directed CDK Global to provide data for four Asbury dealerships to Tekion Corp. as part of a pilot program initiated by Asbury.

    The court’s order came after Asbury filed a lawsuit in the superior court of Gwinnett County, Georgia. CDK had previously refused to transfer the dealerships’ data to Tekion, which competes with CDK in providing dealership management system (DMS) services to automotive dealerships. DMS services are used by dealerships to manage their day-to-day business activities.

    “We are pleased we can proceed with this pilot program despite the roadblocks raised by CDK,” said Barry Cohen, vice president and chief information officer at Asbury. “Our guests and team members are well served when we are free to test business products that make the car-buying and servicing experience better.”

    Asbury noteably announced their direct impact by the cyber-attacks that targeted CDK systems in June. 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.