Louisiana Jury Acquits Shop Owner Accused of Murdering Former Employee

A Louisiana shop owner, who was forced to close down his ship. was acquitted of charges alleging he killed his former employee in December 2018.

Baton Rouge business owner, Kevin Hewitt Dukes, 49, was acquitted of charges that he shot and killed his former employee, Julius Thomas Sr., 55, over a money debt in December 2018. Prosecutors argued that Dukes killed Thomas at his auto body shop and attempted to dispose of the body in Livingston Parish.

After more than eight days of testimony in the 19th Judicial District Court, a jury found Dukes not guilty of murder and obstruction of justice. The jury deliberated for about five hours before reaching the verdict.

Dukes’ legal team, including New Orleans attorney Christopher Murell and civil rights attorney Ron Haley, challenged the prosecution’s claims that Dukes lured Thomas to his shop, King of Karz, and killed him. Prosecutors presented witnesses to support their case that Dukes severely beat and shot Thomas multiple times.

“In this case, the detectives jumped to the easiest conclusion,” Murell told FenderBender in a phone call. “They had tunnel vision once they made an arrest.” He also added that the state provided no motive evidence that would imply a preexisting confrontation or argument between Dukes and Thomas.

Prosecutors alleged that Dukes was upset over a debt and planned to drive the body to Livingston Parish. They also claimed Dukes had used the same route after killing another former business partner, Fermin Pecina, in a similar dispute.

Thomas’ body fell out of Dukes’ vehicle and was discovered by passing motorists. Dukes was arrested in May 2019 for Pecina’s killing, but a grand jury declined to indict him due to a lack of evidence.

Dukes’ attorneys argued that Thomas was killed in crossfire during a robbery attempt at Dukes’ shop. They presented evidence of a home invasion three days before the shooting and implicated Thomas Jr., the victim’s son, in the robbery attempt.

Dukes faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Dukes was released on Friday, August 2.

“The jurors were able to see and evaluate the evidence of just a shameful investigation that the Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office did in this case,” Murell said.

Since his arrest, Dukes was forced to shut down his business, Murell said.

“Mr. Dukes is presently assessing how to pull his life back together now that this six-year nightmare is over,” Murell said.