Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Celebrates 65th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is extending heartfelt appreciation to all who supported the organization’s 65th-anniversary fundraising campaign, according to a news release.

Launched on April 1, 2024, the campaign was set to conclude on July 1, 2024, but will be extended until the end of the year in efforts to expand support initiatives. Funds raised thanks to the support of partners, industry members and people with great hearts will support more than 22 families in the automotive aftermarket. This outstanding achievement underscores the industry's unwavering commitment to supporting its members during their times of greatest need.

Over the past three months, the AACF has been moved by the generosity and dedication of countless supporters who rallied together to contribute to this meaningful cause. Among the many who made this campaign a success, several organizations stand out for their exceptional contributions:

2G Ventures

Automotive Parts Headquarters, Inc.

Gold Eagle Co.

McCourt Marketing

NA Williams

Valvoline Global

Washington Automotive Industry Association (WIAA)

Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG)

"We are deeply humbled and grateful for the incredible support we have received during this milestone campaign," said Jon Owens, president of the board for AACF and national sales manager for Epicor. "The generosity and compassion displayed reflect the true spirit of the automotive aftermarket community. Together, we are providing essential assistance to those facing adversity."

For 65 years, the AACF has been a steadfast source of hope and support for individuals in the automotive aftermarket industry. From sudden illnesses and accidents to natural disasters, the foundation has provided critical financial assistance and resources to help industry professionals and their families navigate challenging times.

The 65th anniversary campaign will continue throughout 2024 to support even more families in need.

To learn more about the AACF and its ongoing efforts to support the automotive aftermarket community, please visit www.aftermarketcharity.org.