Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair and Estimating Advancement Program

Polyvance launched a new training program aimed at addressing the overlooked opportunities in plastic repair, according to a news release.

The AP-01 Plastic Repair & Estimating Advancement Program is a one-day training course designed to equip collision repair shops with the knowledge and skills to identify and execute quality plastic repairs.

The program combines two of Polyvance’s existing courses: the EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair and the PR-01 Introduction to Nitrogen Plastic Welding. The EPR-02 course educates estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics. The PR-01 course provides an introduction to the repair of automotive parts using a nitrogen plastic welder.

Both courses are instructor-led and structured, delivered by Polyvance personnel directly in the customer’s shop. The EPR-02 course can accommodate up to six students, while the PR-01 course can be attended by three students. Each course takes approximately three hours to complete.

As part of the AP-01 program, one course will be conducted in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Both courses have been approved by I-CAR for three hours of annual training credit under their Industry Training Alliance program.