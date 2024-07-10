  • Advertise
    Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair and Estimating Advancement Program

    July 10, 2024
    The courses are instructor-led and structured, delivered by Polyvance personnel.
    Polyvance
    668d87ceb45d9c3ceea7cd89 301498006 506445041485668 1966312139789297679 N
    Polyvance launched a new training program aimed at addressing the overlooked opportunities in plastic repair, according to a news release.
     
    The AP-01 Plastic Repair & Estimating Advancement Program is a one-day training course designed to equip collision repair shops with the knowledge and skills to identify and execute quality plastic repairs.
     
    The program combines two of Polyvance’s existing courses: the EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair and the PR-01 Introduction to Nitrogen Plastic Welding. The EPR-02 course educates estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics. The PR-01 course provides an introduction to the repair of automotive parts using a nitrogen plastic welder.
     
    Both courses are instructor-led and structured, delivered by Polyvance personnel directly in the customer’s shop. The EPR-02 course can accommodate up to six students, while the PR-01 course can be attended by three students. Each course takes approximately three hours to complete.
     
    As part of the AP-01 program, one course will be conducted in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Both courses have been approved by I-CAR for three hours of annual training credit under their Industry Training Alliance program.
     
    For more information about this training program or to register, contact Polyvance at 800-633-3047 or email [email protected].
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

