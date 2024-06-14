Solera and Uber Collaborate for Auto Parts Delivery

RedCap, by Solera, now offers access to auto parts delivery through Uber Direct, according to a news release.

This collaboration enhances transportation solutions at up to 5,500 dealerships nationwide, enhancing customer experience, optimizing operational efficiency, and setting a new standard for comprehensive transportation solutions in the automotive sector.

With a leading position in the US rideshare industry, the Uber platform provides a seamless integration with RedCap, a preferred choice for enhancing and streamlining automotive service processes in dealerships across the U.S.

"Our collaboration with Uber for Business marks a significant advancement in automotive transportation solutions," said Stephen Kelley, VP of product strategy and UX at Solera. "By integrating Uber's extensive rideshare and delivery capabilities with RedCap, dealerships can greatly enhance the customer experience with expanded driver capacity and international expansion opportunities, optimize operational costs, and streamline their service processes. This empowers dealerships to offer seamless transportation solutions, ensuring customers remain satisfied and loyal while driving operational efficiency and profitability."

This integration empowers dealerships to:

Elevate customer experiences: 47% of car buyers think about changing their automotive brand after a company fails to deliver a relevant customer experience. This integration allows dealerships to offer seamless transportation solutions while customers are without a vehicle.

Deliver and receive parts on-demand: Time is of the essence, and with on-demand delivery via Uber Direct, dealerships don't need to tie up their lifts waiting hours for parts to arrive or pull someone from the team to make a run. RedCap's Parts OnDemand product modernizes parts delivery without requiring additional trucks or personnel.

Optimize costs: Shuttles can be costly to run and maintain —$4,000 to $5,000 a month, according to RedCap research. With Shuttle OnDemand, dealerships will only pay for the rides and vouchers they use.

Increase revenue: According to RedCap, in 2024 dealerships are experiencing a 63% increase in customer spend when the customer is transported from the dealership to their home or work.

Operational process enhancement to Pickup & Delivery: Enhance your dealership's Pickup & Delivery processes by utilizing RedCap's Driver Return, powered by Uber for Business, functionality – a driver-app embedded workflow that supports one-way or no-loaner Pickup & Delivery experiences. This feature enables Pickup & Delivery drivers to request a ride from Uber directly within RedCap's DriverQ app, allowing the dealership to better utilize their available resources by eliminating chase drivers and the additional mileage, expense, and depreciation on dealership vehicles.

Control spending and simplify reimbursement: Dealership administrators have the option to set parameters around spend and usage, and service advisors can attach receipts to repair orders, which are often reimbursed by original equipment manufacturers for warrantied vehicles.

Leverage Uber's scale: Rides with Uber are available on-demand in all 50 U.S. states, providing greater coverage than alternatives.

Lower liability: Uber maintains automotive insurance with leading providers to help protect riders and drivers in the event of a covered accident.

Receive dedicated support: The team offers hands-on support for automotive dealerships that need help signing up or using the tool.

“Solera’s RedCap now brings the magic of Uber to thousands of dealerships across the country,” said Josh Butler, head of Uber for Business US & Canada. “Customer service in this industry is paramount. A big part of that is helping people get out of the shop and on with their day — off to family, work, or appointments — as fast as possible. Uber for Business’ solutions add an additional layer of streamlined transportation and delivery tools for dealerships, and we’re excited to be expanding our footprint in this space.”

The company invites dealerships and industry professionals to visit getredcap.com to learn more.