Fix Network Names AirPro Diagnostics as Preferred Supplier

AirPro Diagnostics, a provider of remote diagnostics and ADAS calibration solutions, has announced a new partnership with Fix Network, according to a news release.

Fix Network states this collaboration aims to equip their franchisees across the U.S. and Canada with state-of-the-art diagnostics and ADAS calibration technologies.

“We are excited to support the Fix Network brands as they continue to serve the North American market,” said Frank LaViola, senior vice president of strategic accounts at AirPro Diagnostics. He also noted Fix Network’s growth to over 2,000 service points worldwide.

“AirPro’s time-saving tools are crucial for our shops to maintain efficiency,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “Collaborating with innovative companies like AirPro is key as we pursue global expansion.”

Included in the deal is AirPro’s Auggie, a mobile ADAS forward-facing camera calibration device, which will be utilized by Fix Network’s various brands, such as Fix Auto Collision Canada, NOVUS Glass, and Speedy Glass USA.

AirPro’s systems boast a 99.6% service success rate and offer coverage for 98% of all vehicles, including models up to the year 2024. The company promises a rapid response, with specialist technicians available in under two minutes, ensuring a significant return on investment for their clients. The Auggie device has recently passed independent testing, meeting standards set by IIHS, NHTSA, and Euro NCAP.