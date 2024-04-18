New Gold Seal Quality Certification for Automotive Recycling

United Recyclers Group (URG) and Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced the launch of the Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification for professional automotive recyclers, according to a news release.

The certification initiative is designed to garner recognition across key sectors including insurance, collision, and mechanical industries.

This initiative, unveiled at the recent URG Annual Conference hosted with Team PRP, merges URG’s 9000 certification and the Gold Seal certification established by ARA.

“By pooling their expertise and resources, URG and ARA have developed a unified framework that ensures consistent quality and reliability across automotive recycling operations nationwide,” according to the release.

“With a shared commitment to excellence, URG and ARA are working side by side to drive positive change within our industry,” said Kristi Werner, CEO at URG. "This joint effort marks the beginning of a new era in automotive recycling.”

“ARA and URG working closely together has been on my radar for years, and now in a cooperative effort it is going to happen,” said Shannon Nordstrom, longtime Chair of ARA’s Certification Committee and current ARA Second Vice President. “ARA and URG will promote the new program together as one! With these organizations working together our goal is to create a legacy of excellence for the quality parts and service that automotive recyclers provide all consumers in the automotive repair industry, both mechanical and collision.”

Over the past six months, leaders from ARA’s executive committee, and members of the URG board have worked together to bring this certification program to fruition.