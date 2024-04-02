  • Advertise
    AACF Plans to Raise $65k for People in Need

    April 2, 2024
    The fundraiser is running through July 1.
    The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation
    The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year with a commemorative fundraiser with a $65,000 goal, according to a news release.

    Running through July 1, this campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each. This impactful effort highlights the industry's commitment to taking care of its own.

    “These funds will go directly towards supporting the individuals employed in the automotive aftermarket industry who are facing adversity, medical emergency, or catastrophic life-changing event,” Joel Ayres, AACF’s Executive Director, said in a different release.

    AACF is a 501©(3) organization supporting people in the automotive aftermarket industry and their families during the hardest moments of their lives. As a nonprofit, this is accomplished through the support of donors, awareness partners, and volunteers.

    To participate in the 65th-anniversary fundraising initiative and help AACF reach its goal of $65,000, individuals are encouraged to visit their website to do so.

     

