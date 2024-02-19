TCRA to Hold 1st 2024 Quarterly Meeting This Week

The first 2024 Tennessee Collision Repairers Association quarterly meeting is coming this Thursday, February 22.

Tony Adams, AkzoNobel business service consultant and SCRS board member, will be present. He will speak about:

Asking for and receiving feedback

Holding people accountable, the right way

How to have direct conversations

Encouraging people to speak up

The meeting will be at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who are interested in attending can register on their website.