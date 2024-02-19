  • Magazine
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • FenderBender Award
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    TCRA to Hold 1st 2024 Quarterly Meeting This Week

    Feb. 19, 2024
    The Tennessee Collision Repairers Association's first quarterly meeting of the year is coming this Thursday.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters
    TCRA
    tcralogofinalfullcolor

    The first 2024 Tennessee Collision Repairers Association quarterly meeting is coming this Thursday, February 22.

    Tony Adams, AkzoNobel business service consultant and SCRS board member, will be present. He will speak about:

    • Asking for and receiving feedback
    • Holding people accountable, the right way
    • How to have direct conversations
    • Encouraging people to speak up

    The meeting will be at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

    Those who are interested in attending can register on their website. 

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations