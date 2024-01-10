Polyvance Announces Trade-In Rebate for Nitrogen Plastic Welder

Polyvance is announcing that it will be providing rebates of up to $600 for customers upgrading old nitrogen plastic welders to the latest specifications, according to a news release.

Polyvance built plastic welders between 2006 and 2013 that did not feature a pressure safety switch. This can be a safety issue because the heating element will continue to heat even if there is no gas flow through the welder. This will cause the torch to overheat, which may melt the handle and burn out the heating element.

Polyvance is encouraging users of these old welders to upgrade to a new welder. The rebate level varies depending on the model that is purchased: