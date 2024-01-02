NABC Donates Car to Woman Working Two Jobs to Buy One

The National Auto Body Council has announced the donation of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson to Avila, a resident of Loma Linda in need. This marks a life-changing event, according to a news release.

The presentation of a vehicle, which will provide Avila with independence and the ability to continue to work, was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, car donor Travelers, and collision repair partner Gerber Collision & Glass.

Avila’s new car, donated by Travelers, was refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass of Pomona.

Avila, a medical assistant, was nominated for the vehicle by Give Something Back, an organization that helps students who have faced difficult barriers to success.

As a young child, Avila experienced the loss of her father and was sent to live with extended family while her mother stayed in Mexico. After her freshman year of high school, she was forced to move back to Mexico with her mother to work and support the family. This devastated Avila because she was involved in student government, sports teams, and was excelling in school. She was finally able to return to the U.S. and live with her cousin while finishing school. Avila graduated from high school with a 3.5 GPA and dreams of working in the field of dermatology.

After finishing high school, she enrolled in a full load of classes and secured a job at a movie theatre. However, balancing school and work proved to be very difficult.

With the help and support of Give Something Back, she entered a Medical Assistant program and now works full time at a medical clinic and holds a second job on the weekends so that she can save money for a car.

Thanks to her new car, Avila can continue on her path to independence and a successful career.

“It is truly heart-warming when we can provide a vehicle to someone who is working as hard as Avila to better her situation,” said Dale Ross, NABC Recycled Rides program manager.

“Even the smallest acts of kindness can make a huge difference in someone’s life,” said Avila.

Travelers and their employees raised additional funds to help Avila with gas and other expenses and presented her with a check for more than $2,000.