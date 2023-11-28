Vote to Help CREF Win Share of $500,000

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has announced in a press release its second year of participating in the LKQ Holiday Cares Campaign. Ten organizations have been selected to receive an initial $50,000, plus vie for an additional $500,00 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8. The organization with the most votes gets the largest share of the $500,000. The last time CREF participated in the LKQ Holiday Cares campaign, it won.

"Every vote counts, and your support can make a significant difference in the lives of aspiring collision repair experts," said Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. "Your vote directly impacts the amount of funding we receive, enabling us to provide better tools, equipment, and training opportunities for our students."