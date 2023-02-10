MENU

News

'Connected Body Shop' Topic of CIECA Webinar

February 10, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 10, 2023–The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will be holding an online seminar centering on the topic of a “connected body shop,” according to a press release.

The event will be led by Andy Boyd, 3M Digital Solutions Commercialization Leader. Boyd oversees “the commercialization of the Connected Body Shop in the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division” and is set to discuss the concept of the connected body shop and “how connectivity can unlock greater value and profitability.”

Specific topics include explaining a “connected body shop,” how technology shifts will impact the industry, advice on closing “the gap between initial appraisal and final delivery to help create greater value and profitability for all stakeholders,” and “how CIECA might play a role in developing standards that meet the industry’s future needs.”

The event will be held Thursday, February 23. Both CIECA members and non-members are encouraged to register, as well as all industry segments. Following the webinar, there will be a question and answer session for the audience as well. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

