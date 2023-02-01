MENU

News

2023 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show to Double in Size

February 1, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 1, 2023 – The 2023 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference will be taking place in Overland Park, Kansas, from May 19 through 20, according to a press release.

The auto body associations of Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota, and the Iowa Collision Repair Association have organized the event, and they are doubling the size from the prior 2022 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show.

Janet Chaney and Gina Cotton will be co-coordinators of the event and manage the associations hosting it. The theme for this year’s event will “pay tribute to the technician,” according to Cotton. They’ve decided to title it “the Year of the Technician.”

Experts in the automotive repair field will attend the event to share insights on industry topics ranging from technical to managerial. Companies such as Solidus, Axalta, Car-O-Liner, asTech, and Optima Automotive will also be on the tradeshow floor.

