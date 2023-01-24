MENU

Crash Champions Acquires 4 Northern California Shops

January 24, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 24, 2023—With the acquisition of a four-shop MSO in Northern California, Crash Champions has surpassed 600 total nationwide locations, the company announced in a press release.

In a sale that closed Jan. 20, Crash Champions Stymeist Collision Centers. Founded in 1986, Stymeist Collision operates two locations in Placerville and two in Jackson. Both cities are in the Sacramento metro area. 

“We are proud of the legacy that our team has built and look forward to continuing that mission as part of an industry leader like Crash Champions," said Stymeist owner Steve Stymeist, via the press release. "As we met with Crash Champions, we quickly realized that our teams share a passion for best-in-class operations, quality, and a commitment to the local community. We look forward to the long-term value this new chapter will bring.”

In addition to surpassing the 600 shop milestone across the country, the sale also puts Crash Champions over the century mark of locations in the state of California. In all Crash Champions has locations in 36 states.

“Welcoming the Stymeist Collision Centers team to Crash Champions is another stride forward in our strategic growth plan across California,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert, via the press release. “As one of the most well-known family businesses in the region, Stymeist complements our values of operational excellence, superior service, and ongoing engagement in the local community."

