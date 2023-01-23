MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing and Delivery Fees

News

Classic Collision Adds Location in Florida

January 23, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition CARSTAR Classic Collision Florida
soldsign.jpg
Pexels

Jan. 23, 2023—Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R & R CARSTAR Collision Center in Apopka, Florida.

According to a press release, R & R becomes the 40th location for Classic Collision in the Sunshine State. The shop has a history dating back 35 years. It holds I-CAR Gold Class and was owned and operated by John O'Hara.

“Our goal has been to provide exceptional customer service, and I know that Classic Collision’s customer service and quality focus will continue to serve my community well,” said O’Hara, via the press release.

Classic Collision has 212 locations across 15 U.S. states. 

“We’re honored to welcome the R & R CARSTAR Collision team to the Classic Family," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, in the release. "We recognize their dedication to customers and look forward to adding our 40th repair center to [the] Florida market."


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Ohio Collision Repair Students Put Skills to Work in Amusing Way

Enterprise and Ford Add Collision Engineering Program

Related Articles

Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Florida

Classic Collision Makes New Acquisition in Florida

Classic Collision Adds Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.