Classic Collision Adds Location in Florida

Jan. 23, 2023—Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R & R CARSTAR Collision Center in Apopka, Florida.

According to a press release, R & R becomes the 40th location for Classic Collision in the Sunshine State. The shop has a history dating back 35 years. It holds I-CAR Gold Class and was owned and operated by John O'Hara.

“Our goal has been to provide exceptional customer service, and I know that Classic Collision’s customer service and quality focus will continue to serve my community well,” said O’Hara, via the press release.

Classic Collision has 212 locations across 15 U.S. states.

“We’re honored to welcome the R & R CARSTAR Collision team to the Classic Family," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, in the release. "We recognize their dedication to customers and look forward to adding our 40th repair center to [the] Florida market."



