MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing & Delivery Fees

News

Speakers Wanted for 2023 FenderBender Management Conference

January 18, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 2023 FenderBender Management Conference sessions speakers
IMG_3880.jpg

Jan. 18. 2023—FenderBender has launched a submission form to allow industry professionals to help build a strong slate of speakers and sessions for the 2023 FenderBender Management Conference.

The online form is open to shop owners, vendors and other stakeholders to nominate speakers, suggest session topics and generally help guide the direction of the 2023 event.

"We are hoping to identify new topics and speakers that weren't previously on our radar," says Matt Hudson, content director for FenderBender. "Our goal is to host the most impactful management conference that provides shop owners with strategies they can take home and put into action right away."

The 2023 FenderBender Management Conference is set for Sept. 25-26, 2023, in Aurora, Colorado. Click here to view the submission form and nominate a speaker.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Expands With Second Location in Connecticut

Caliber Names David Dart Chief People Officer

Related Articles

Keynotes, Speakers, Schedule Announced for FenderBender Management Conference

FenderBender Management Conference Closing Speakers Named

Speaker Announced for FenderBender Management Conference

You must login or register in order to post a comment.