Speakers Wanted for 2023 FenderBender Management Conference

Jan. 18. 2023—FenderBender has launched a submission form to allow industry professionals to help build a strong slate of speakers and sessions for the 2023 FenderBender Management Conference.

The online form is open to shop owners, vendors and other stakeholders to nominate speakers, suggest session topics and generally help guide the direction of the 2023 event.

"We are hoping to identify new topics and speakers that weren't previously on our radar," says Matt Hudson, content director for FenderBender. "Our goal is to host the most impactful management conference that provides shop owners with strategies they can take home and put into action right away."

The 2023 FenderBender Management Conference is set for Sept. 25-26, 2023, in Aurora, Colorado. Click here to view the submission form and nominate a speaker.