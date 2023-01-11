MENU

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

News

Bill Hanvey to Speak at Northwood University Leadership Series

January 11, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Jan. 11, 2022—Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey is set to speak as part of a speaker series on leadership at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan.

According to a press release, Hanvey will add his perspective to the "Leadership Insights: A View from the Helm" series on Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. local time at the McNair Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise in Midland. The series began this past fall to introduce leaders from across different industries to the Northwood University community and beyond. Presentations are live-streamed and audience members live and remote will have the chance to ask questions.

In addition to his talk, Hanvey will also meet with students enrolled in Northwood's Automotive Aftermarket Management program, which the university says is the only one of its kind. Hanvey has served as president and CEO of the ACA since 2015, just part of his 35-year career in the automotive aftermarket industry. 

“This is a very exciting time for the automotive industry, including those working in the aftermarket sector,” said Northwood Vice President of Acadmeics and Provost Dr. Kristin Stehouwer, via the press release. “Bill has spent his entire 35-plus-year career in the aftermarket, and in his current role, he has transformed the Auto Care Association by focusing on team development, grassroots advocacy and providing data back to the industry to enable better business decisions.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

