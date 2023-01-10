First 'Who Pays for What?' Survey of 2023 Opens

Jan. 10, 2023—The "Who Pays for What?" quarterly survey from Collision Advice and CRASH Network is now available through the end of January.

According to a news release, the current survey includes questions regarding not included refinish labor operations and can be accessed here through the CRASH Network website. Those who complete the survey will receive the complete survey findings in a report along with resources and analysis to provide context. Anyone who has familiarity with the billing practices of their shop and knowledge of the payment practices of national insurers is invited to take the survey.

The most recent "Who Pays" survey from the fall asked questions about billing and payment practices related to safety inspections. The results of among more than 400 responses revealed that two in five shops never billed for such work. Thirty-eight percent of the shops that have billed say they get paid at least most of the time, with nearly the same percentage characterizing it as "some of the time."

“My heart bleeds for shops,” said Collision Advice's Mike Anderson, in the news release. “There are some out there really trying to do the right thing by doing these safety inspections. But they’re getting stuck in the middle.”

Anderson, Collision Advice and CRASH Network have been conducting the "Who Pays" survey since 2015.