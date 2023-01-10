MENU

Bill Davidson Named Crash Champions Chief Human Resources Officer

January 10, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Bill Davidson, CHRO, Crash Champions.[2].jpg

Jan. 10, 2022—An executive with decades of experience leading teams in multiple industries, Bill Davidson has been named chief human resources officer for Crash Champions, the company announced in a press release.

“Welcoming Bill to our senior leadership team is a tremendous addition for Crash Champions as we continue executing our strategic national growth plan,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert in the release. “We are resolute in identifying like-minded leaders with a passion for the industry and a vision for building a preeminent team. Bill’s extensive experience building high-impact teams, as well as his natural leadership traits, make him an ideal talent to fill this critical role. We look forward to the positive impact he will make at Crash Champions.”

Davidson comes from Insurance Auto Auctions, where he served as senior vice president and chief people officer. In these roles Davidson helped set the company's human resources strategies and policies. A 21-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Davidson has an MBA from Purdue University and master's degree in human resources management from Villanova.

“I am honored to join the leadership team at Crash Champions,” Davidson said. “Matt and his team have built a best-in-class operation as the Crash Champions brand has rapidly expanded from coast to coast. This is an exciting opportunity to join an experienced and visionary team, and I look forward to contributing to the strong foundation that they have built.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

First 'Who Pays for What?' Survey of 2023 Opens

Minnesota Body Shops Experience Winter Backlog

