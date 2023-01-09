MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing & Delivery Fees

News

Minnesota Body Shops Experience Winter Backlog

January 9, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS backlog of work Minnesota supply chain winter
caraerial.jpg
Pexels

Jan. 9, 2022—Recent winter storms in conjunction with usual industry delays have northern Minnesota body shops seeing backlogs of up to four months.

According to a report from Fox 21, six shops contacted in and around the city of Duluth are all experiencing a wait of anywhere from six weeks to four months. Recent storms in the snowy region near Lake Superior have added to a backlog already resulting from supply chain woes and shortage of employees. A local towing company reported having trucks running nearly all day, every day. Bulldog Collision in Hermantown, Minnesota, has a constant line of cars outside the building just waiting on repairs.

“I’ve never seen it like this, not where shops are completely booked three to four months out," said Bulldog owner Ryan Underthun to Fox 21. "It’s unheard of in our industry."

Underthun reports that the shop has been doing repairs in stages to get by, getting cars to the point of safe drivability even if they're cosmetically unsightly. Anything to help people, as well as the shop's operations, get moving again.

“We want them (vehicles) gone, just as bad as they want them back,” he continued.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Massachusetts Good Samaritan Receives Free Repair

Polyvance Announces Free Online Training Courses

Related Articles

Winter Storms Wreak Havoc on Body Shops

Wis. Shops Experiencing Busiest Winter in 15 Years

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

You must login or register in order to post a comment.