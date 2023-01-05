MENU

CIECA Announces New Webinar on Pandemic Impact

January 5, 2023
Jan. 5, 2023—CIECA has scheduled a webinar for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST entitled “The New, New Normal and the Impact on the Claims & Collision Industry,” according to a press release.

Featuring SCG Management Consultants President Sean Carey, the webinar will discuss the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the claims and collision repair industry. The one-hour broadcast, open to both CIECA members and non-members, will discuss just what this "new normal" means, how long it is expected to last and what the anticipated impacts will be. A Q&A session will follow.

Carey brings more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry to the discussion. According to the news release, he's a former manager of Nissan's collision repair program and founded SCG in 2009. Carey is a regular speaker at industry conferences and consultant.

Registration for the webinar is available here.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

