Crash Champions Acquires Mississippi's Capitol Body Shop

Dec. 28, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop's four locations in the state of Mississippi, according to a press release.

Capitol Body is family-owned business operating four shops in the Jackson metro area. All four shops are I-CAR Gold Class certified and are staffed by ASE-certified technicians. The shops have a combined footprint of almost 450,000 square feet. The acquisition of the four locations brings Crash Champions' total number of locations in Mississippi to seven.

“As a family-owned business, we have always prioritized honesty, integrity, quality work and customer service,” said Doug White, owner of Capitol Body Shop, via the press release. “Before ultimately deciding to sell, we wanted to make sure that our customers and our staffs were going to be taken care of. After getting to know [Crash Champions CEO] Matt [Ebert] and the Crash Champions’ management team, I can rest easy knowing that our customers will continue to work with the employees they have come to know and trust, and that continued involvement in the community will remain top priorities going forward.”

As 2022 draws to a close, Crash Champions reports that it has expanded its network by 240% and 420 locations in the past year. That includes the July acquisition of Service King in July that instantly transformed the scope of the Crash Champions network. In all, Crash Champions now numbers nearly 600 locations across 36 U.S. states.

“The White family has grown Capitol Body into one of the most recognized and technically advanced auto body repair organizations in the south, and I am thrilled that Crash Champions’ footprint in Mississippi now includes these talented team members and sophisticated facilities,” said Ebert, via the press release. “We look forward to continuing the important work of providing customers with the highest quality repairs and engaging with our neighbors in the community.”