1Collision Adds Washington Shop to Network

Dec. 21, 2022—1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Washington, to its network.

According to a press release, Bremerton Collision is a family-owned business run by Ty Sunkel and his wife Sarah. Their son and daughter also work in the shop of seven employees. Sunkel, who has more than 30 years of experience in the collision repair industry, started the business in 2018. In 2021 they opened a renovated 5,000-square-foot location in downtown Bremerton and have operated out of there ever since. The Sunkels met with 1Collision President and CEO Jim Keller at this year's SEMA show where the conversation began bout Bremerton Collision joining the network.

“I went to SEMA this year looking for someone to partner with,” said Ty, via the press release. “I met Jim Keller and after an hour-long conversation, I said, ‘This is my guy. This is the guy who can help us get to the next level.’”

The shop is currently in the process of pursuing I-CAR Gold Class certification. Bremerton works on several OEM certifications and has recently gone through an equipment overhaul as part of the remodel. A second horizon is also in the planning stages for next year.

"During our initial conversation with Ty Sunkel at 1Collision's booth at SEMA, I could tell that he had a real passion for our industry and that he was focused on repairing vehicles properly while running a very professional business model,” said Keller. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support a shop the caliber of Bremerton Collision Center."