MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Car ADAS Solutions Adds 18th Location

December 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS calibrations Car ADAS Solutions Georgia
open sign

Dec. 5, 2022—ADAS calibrations provider Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of Georgia ADAS Calibrations as its 18th location, according to a press release.

Georgia ADAS Calibrations co-owner Jamie Humphries learned of the opportunity with Car ADAS at SEMA, subsequently paying a visit to the headquarters of the training and consulting firm in Salt Lake City and learning all about what they needed to get started. After coming on board they opened their first location in Conyers, Georgia, and have since expanded into Decatur with a third location planned. 

“You could tell their business was top-notch,” said Humphries, via the press release. “What we found after talking to [Car ADAS founder and CEO] Greg Peeters was that we were going about it the completely wrong way and we were going to spend a lot of money that didn’t need to be spent.”

Humphries and his business partner Brian Kilgore both have a professional background in collision repair. From Humphries' experience, shops don't always have what they need to complete calibrations properly, which attracted him to the Car ADAS opportunity to have the resources to install level flooring, proper lighting and more. He reports customers have been impressed with what the shop has had to offer.

“We welcome Georgia ADAS Calibrations to the Car ADAS family of best-in-class calibration centers,” said Peeters in the press release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with their team to deliver complete and precise advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations to all of their valued customers."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

Wisconsin Charity Worker Awarded NABC Recycled Ride

Related Articles

CollisionCast: Car ADAS Solutions

Collision Safety Consultants Opens 18th Location

Car Guys Adds Florida Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.