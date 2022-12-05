Car ADAS Solutions Adds 18th Location

Dec. 5, 2022—ADAS calibrations provider Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of Georgia ADAS Calibrations as its 18th location, according to a press release.

Georgia ADAS Calibrations co-owner Jamie Humphries learned of the opportunity with Car ADAS at SEMA, subsequently paying a visit to the headquarters of the training and consulting firm in Salt Lake City and learning all about what they needed to get started. After coming on board they opened their first location in Conyers, Georgia, and have since expanded into Decatur with a third location planned.

“You could tell their business was top-notch,” said Humphries, via the press release. “What we found after talking to [Car ADAS founder and CEO] Greg Peeters was that we were going about it the completely wrong way and we were going to spend a lot of money that didn’t need to be spent.”

Humphries and his business partner Brian Kilgore both have a professional background in collision repair. From Humphries' experience, shops don't always have what they need to complete calibrations properly, which attracted him to the Car ADAS opportunity to have the resources to install level flooring, proper lighting and more. He reports customers have been impressed with what the shop has had to offer.

“We welcome Georgia ADAS Calibrations to the Car ADAS family of best-in-class calibration centers,” said Peeters in the press release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with their team to deliver complete and precise advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations to all of their valued customers."