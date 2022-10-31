Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Reaches Milestone

Oct. 31, 2022—Mitchell, an Enlyte company, has reached a milestone.

According to a press release, the technology provider for the Property & Casualty claims and Collision Repair industries has announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has been used to perform more than 50,000 static and dynamic calibrations since 2021.

The number of calibrations performed by collision repair facilities has almost doubled since March 2022, and aiding in this success includes Mitchell's market launch of its MD-TS21 target system last year.

“Vehicles are so much more difficult to repair today than they were just five years ago, especially as it pertains to ADAS and other complex electronic systems,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell via the press release. “With the MD-TS21, repairers can perform ADAS calibrations in-house. This assists them in maintaining control over the repair while presenting new revenue opportunities for their business.”

The MD-TS21 target system and MD-500 handheld device from Mitchell can be used to simplify dynamic and static calibrations. They are powered by Tier 1 supplier Bosch and are based upon Bosch’s diagnostic licensing agreements with all major vehicle OEMs. The products support recalibration of front-facing cameras and radar, prismatic radar, and surround view.

For more information about MD-TS21 and Mitchell Diagnostics, click here to view and complete the web form. Additionally, the company will be hosting a booth at SEMA located in the Upper South Hall, #32245.