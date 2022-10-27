MENU

October 27, 2022
Precision and Efficiency Defined.

The exponential growth in the number of vehicles with Advanced Drive Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist should act as a catalyst for shops that perform calibrations to develop a process that enables them to perform them as efficiently and as accurately as possible. Calibration systems innovation has taken the tedium out of the most-time consuming segment of ADAS calibration— setup, and vehicle to target positioning—and provided technicians with a calibration process that is both efficient and precise.

The Autel Intelligent ADAS IA900WA wheel alignment and ADAS calibration unit simplifies the complexity of the calibration process into a guided, straightforward process. The IA900WA is an industry first offering 4-wheel alignment and ADAS calibration all-in-one system. The design of the IA900WA itself is elegant and efficient. It features a folding crossbar, six high-resolution positioning, and tracking cameras in the frame that automatically monitors vehicle height on the shop lift. Robotic frame movement for efficient use and alignment reading accuracy to 0.02 degrees for precise alignments. Alignment coverage is for U.S., Asian and European vehicles, 1996 and newer and the user is guided in the complete process with illustrated alignment instructions, live readings, required tools, and adjustment locations display on included 24” touchscreen screen.

The IA900WA system is offered in various packages including an All Systems ADAS package which Includes targets, patterns, and calibration components to calibrate cameras, RADAR, LiDAR, and night vision units.

As vehicle manufacturers continue to share their safety systems throughout the entire lines, and more and more vehicles with these systems enter shops, solutions that provide technicians with a repeatable, efficient process to calibrate these input devices have become essential.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

