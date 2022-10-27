I-CAR to Host Free Presentations and Demonstrations at SEMA

Oct. 27, 2022—I-CAR has announced additional free presentations and hands-on stage demonstrations for the 2022 SEMA Show.

According to a press release, online registration for the complete and updated schedule of I-CAR's presence at the show is open through Nov. 3, 2022. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register on-site outside I-CAR Classrooms S224 and S225. Some session topics will include:

Chief Automotive-Structural Holding with Mike Croker, global repair and training product manager

Lucid Motors with Jake Rodenroth, North American body repair program operations manager

Snap-On ADAS True Point with Tim Garner, market development manager

I-CAR and SCRS will also host other technical topic panel discussions.

"We’ve curated a robust and relevant mix of presentations, courses, sessions and live stage demonstrations will provide attendees with the most comprehensive education and hands-on learning we’ve ever been able to offer,” said I-CAR Director of Technical Products & Curriculum Bud Center.

I-CAR will host live educational presentations on ADAS, EVs, scanning and calibrations, welding and more from the SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish Stage. I-CAR is also a SEMA Education Partner and will be a participant in the SEMA ADAS Showcase and SEMA Electrified.

For a complete overview of the I-CAR 2022 SEMA Show schedule, click here. The show runs Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.







