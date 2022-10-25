Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Oct. 25, 2022—Classic Collision has announced an acquisition in Florida and a newly renovated facility in the state.

According to a press release, the multi-site collision repair operator has acquired Fenders Collision USA in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview.

“Our company goal was to help people get back to their routine and lives with ease of mind, and I know the Classic Family will uphold that commitment to our customers, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s growth in Florida,” said William Roberts, former owner of Fenders Collision USA, via the press release.

Additionally, Classic Collision has recently renovated an 18,400-square-foot facility in the Orange Blossom Trail community. It will be known as Classic Collision OBT West and is the third location for the company in the Orlando metro. The acquisition and renovation both expand the company's presence in the state.

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire Fenders Collision USA team to the Classic Family, which will bring our Florida market to 37 locations. We recognize their high customer service standards and look forward to welcoming these new teammates,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release.