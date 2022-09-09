MENU

News

Wesco Joins NABC as Level One Partner

September 9, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 9, 2022—Wesco has joined the National Auto Body Council as a level one partner, according to a press release. 

Wesco is a premier paint and equipment supplier for industrial, commercial, aerospace, marine markets and automotive refinish. Wesco has been in business for over 45 years and has a far-reaching presence in over 140 stores and distribution centers. 

“We are honored to welcome Wesco to the National Auto Body Council at our highest level of partnership,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC via the press release. “Wesco is known throughout the industry for leadership in distribution solutions for the collision repair industry. We look forward to having them engaged in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards programs.”

Level one is the highest level of partnership for NABC. NABC partners range from collision repair facilities to rental car companies, insurance companies, parts and materials providers, salvage companies, automotive recyclers, towing companies, industry consultants and more. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

