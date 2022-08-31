Arizona Maaco Team Finds Success in Fleet Service

Aug. 31, 2022—A Maaco fleet solution center in Arizona has achieved success through a singularly focused business model.

According to a press release, Gene Boiseau, Jake Brown, and Jake Morrow are co-presidents of Freedom Brands LLC. They own three Maaco franchise locations in the Phoenix area, including a Maaco fleet solutions center in Phoenix. Additionally, Freedom Brands LLC has four Meineke Car Care franchises.

Maaco fleet solutions centers can service large step vans, box trucks, transit vans, taxicabs and rental cars.

“Focusing on one thing—such as fleet repair—allows us to organize our building and our production workflow to streamline the painting and repair process, so it is optimized for the most operational efficiency,” said Brown via the press release. “We can accommodate larger vehicles due to an open floorplan that provides plenty of room. We can line up six to eight vehicles and move them quickly through the paint process. Our customers love the speed in which we can get their fleet vehicles returned to them and get them back on the road.“

Freedom Brands opened its fleet center in 2020. The group was awarded Maaco Rookies of the Year Award in 2021.