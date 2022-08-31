MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

News

Arizona Maaco Team Finds Success in Fleet Service

August 31, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Arizona business fleet Franchise Maaco
success-lightbulb.jpg

Aug. 31, 2022—A Maaco fleet solution center in Arizona has achieved success through a singularly focused business model. 

According to a press release, Gene Boiseau, Jake Brown, and Jake Morrow are co-presidents of Freedom Brands LLC. They own three Maaco franchise locations in the Phoenix area, including a Maaco fleet solutions center in Phoenix. Additionally, Freedom Brands LLC has four Meineke Car Care franchises.

Maaco fleet solutions centers can service large step vans, box trucks, transit vans, taxicabs and rental cars.

“Focusing on one thing—such as fleet repair—allows us to organize our building and our production workflow to streamline the painting and repair process, so it is optimized for the most operational efficiency,” said Brown via the press release. “We can accommodate larger vehicles due to an open floorplan that provides plenty of room. We can line up six to eight vehicles and move them quickly through the paint process. Our customers love the speed in which we can get their fleet vehicles returned to them and get them back on the road.“

Freedom Brands opened its fleet center in 2020. The group was awarded Maaco Rookies of the Year Award in 2021. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Bill Brower Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

CollisionCast: Talking Culture, Core Values and Collision Repair

Related Articles

Uber Deal Points to Rise of Maaco’s Fleet Focus

Waymo Self-Driving Vehicle Involved in Arizona Crash

You must login or register in order to post a comment.